Cowen & Co. Maintains a Buy Rating on USA Truck (USAK)

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Buy rating on USA Truck (USAK – Research Report) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.70, close to its 52-week high of $9.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 73.6% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Logistics Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

USA Truck has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

The company has a one-year high of $9.82 and a one-year low of $2.36. Currently, USA Truck has an average volume of 50.55K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of USAK in relation to earlier this year.

USA Truck, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking, and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Van Buren, AR.