Cowen & Co. Maintains a Buy Rating on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Buy rating on Sutro Biopharma (STRO – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.19, close to its 52-week low of $6.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 36.3% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Sutro Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00, implying an 80.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sutro Biopharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.91 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.49 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. Its products technologies include XpressCF, anti-body drug conjugates, bispecifics & engineered antibodies and cGMP facility. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja in June 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.