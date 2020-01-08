Cowen & Co. Maintains a Buy Rating on Applied Therapeutics (APLT)

Cowen & Co. analyst Marc Frahm maintained a Buy rating on Applied Therapeutics (APLT – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Frahm is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 50.7% success rate. Frahm covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Odonate Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Therapeutics.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Applied Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.71 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.34 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.