Cowen & Co. Keeps Their Buy Rating on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

In a report issued on August 5, Chris Shibutani from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Shibutani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 44.5% success rate. Shibutani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Nektar Therapeutics, United Therapeutics, and Repare Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on G1 Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $56.80, a 245.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $41.80 and a one-year low of $8.80. Currently, G1 Therapeutics has an average volume of 575.3K.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.