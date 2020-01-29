Cowen & Co. Keeps Their Buy Rating on Canadian Railway (CNI)

In a report released today, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Railway (CNI – Research Report), with a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.01, close to its 52-week high of $96.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 70.7% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Canadian Railway has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $96.94, which is a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $104.00 price target.

Based on Canadian Railway’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $905 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $865 million.

Canadian National Railway Co. is engages in rail and related transportation business. The company’s services include integrated transportation services: rail, intermodal, trucking, and supply chain services It offers movement of a diversified and balanced portfolio of goods including petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal and automotive. Canadian National Railway was founded on June 6, 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.