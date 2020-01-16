Cowen & Co. Keeps a Buy Rating on Urogen Pharma (URGN)

In a report released today, Boris Peaker from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Urogen Pharma (URGN – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 43.0% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Urogen Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.80, implying a 59.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Based on Urogen Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $22.25 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $23.72 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of URGN in relation to earlier this year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of non-surgical and localized solutions for urological pathologies to address a clinical unmet need in field of uro-oncology.