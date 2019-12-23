December 23, 2019   Analyst News, Consumer Goods, Top News   No comments

Cowen & Co. Keeps a Buy Rating on Boeing (BA)

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Boeing (BAResearch Report), with a price target of $419.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $335.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 69.1% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boeing is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $384.35, representing a 14.1% upside. In a report issued on December 16, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $410.00 price target.

Boeing’s market cap is currently $184.6B and has a P/E ratio of 50.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -44.85.

