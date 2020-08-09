Cowen & Co. Issues a Buy Rating on Tricida (TCDA)

Cowen & Co. analyst Phil Nadeau assigned a Buy rating to Tricida (TCDA – Research Report) on August 6 and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.74, close to its 52-week low of $12.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 51.2% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Kezar Life Sciences.

Tricida has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.00, which is a 211.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Based on Tricida’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $74.11 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $36.63 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 84 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TCDA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.