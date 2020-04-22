April 22, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Cowen & Co. Initiates a Hold Rating on Carrier Global (CARR)

By Ryan Adsit

Carrier Global (CARRResearch Report) received a Hold rating and a $17.00 price target from Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 60.7% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Carrier Global has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.86, representing a 25.6% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Carrier Global Corp is a provider of HVAC, refrigeration, fire and security solutions. The company’s products and services include Residential systems, Commerical systems, Transport Refrigeration, and Commercial Refrigeration. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the HVAC segment. Geographically, the firm has operational footprints in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and others, of which it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

