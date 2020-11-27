Cowen & Co. Gives a Buy Rating to Lockheed Martin (LMT)

In a report issued on October 20, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. assigned a Buy rating to Lockheed Martin (LMT – Research Report), with a price target of $410.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $378.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 61.5% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith & Wesson Brands, Science Applications, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lockheed Martin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $442.20.

The company has a one-year high of $442.53 and a one-year low of $266.11. Currently, Lockheed Martin has an average volume of 1.15M.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space. The Aeronautics segment researches, designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, sustains, supports, and upgrades advanced military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The MFC segment provides air and missile defence systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The RMS segment offers design, manufacture, service, and support for a variety of military and commercial helicopters; ship and submarine mission and combat systems; mission systems and sensors for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft; sea and land-based missile defence systems; radar systems; the Littoral Combat Ship; simulation and training services; and unmanned systems and technologies. The Space segment comprises of the research and development, design, engineering and production of satellites, strategic, and defensive missile systems and space transportation systems. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.