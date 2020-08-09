Cowen & Co. Believes Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on August 5, Yaron Werber from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.46, close to its 52-week high of $27.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 71.0% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Akcea Therapeutics, and Acceleron Pharma.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.33, representing a 37.1% upside. In a report issued on July 21, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Based on Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $24.66 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $18.68 million.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms. The firm’s clinical program is a LVV-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.