Covia Holdings (CVIA) Gets a Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Connor Lynagh from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Covia Holdings (CVIA – Research Report), with a price target of $0.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.56, close to its 52-week low of $0.36.

Covia Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $0.88.

The company has a one-year high of $3.25 and a one-year low of $0.36. Currently, Covia Holdings has an average volume of 347.3K.

Covia Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of diversified mineral-based and material solutions. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Industrial, and Corporate and Other. The Energy segment serves the oil and gas recovery industry, providing fracturing sand for pumping down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of oil and natural gas from the wells. The Industrial segment consists of numerous products and materials used in a variety of applications including container glass, flat glass, fiberglass, construction, ceramics, fillers and extenders, paints and plastics, recreation products, and filtration products. The company was founded on June 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Chesterland, OH.