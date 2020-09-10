Covetrus (CVET) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Covetrus (CVET – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 40.0% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Covetrus with a $18.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.21 and a one-year low of $4.05. Currently, Covetrus has an average volume of 1.24M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CVET in relation to earlier this year.

Covetrus, Inc. engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.