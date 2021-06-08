Coupa Software (COUP) Gets a Hold Rating from BTIG

BTIG analyst Matthew VanVliet maintained a Hold rating on Coupa Software (COUP – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $236.73, close to its 52-week low of $211.54.

According to TipRanks.com, VanVliet is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 50.8% success rate. VanVliet covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Tyler Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coupa Software is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $330.91.

Based on Coupa Software’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $164 million and GAAP net loss of $61.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $111 million and had a GAAP net loss of $24.05 million.

Founded in 2006 and based in California, Coupa Software, Inc. provides a cloud-based business spending management platform. The company’s platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules.