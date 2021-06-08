June 8, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Coupa Software (COUP) Gets a Hold Rating from BTIG

By Ryan Adsit

BTIG analyst Matthew VanVliet maintained a Hold rating on Coupa Software (COUPResearch Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $236.73, close to its 52-week low of $211.54.

According to TipRanks.com, VanVliet is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 50.8% success rate. VanVliet covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Tyler Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coupa Software is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $330.91.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Coupa Software’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $164 million and GAAP net loss of $61.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $111 million and had a GAAP net loss of $24.05 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 2006 and based in California, Coupa Software, Inc. provides a cloud-based business spending management platform. The company’s platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019