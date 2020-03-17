Coupa Software (COUP) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Coupa Software (COUP – Research Report), with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 67.8% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benefitfocus, RingCentral, and Instructure.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coupa Software is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $152.00, a 36.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Based on Coupa Software’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $24.05 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $16.57 million.

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications.