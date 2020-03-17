March 17, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Coupa Software (COUP) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Coupa Software (COUPResearch Report), with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 67.8% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benefitfocus, RingCentral, and Instructure.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coupa Software is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $152.00, a 36.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Coupa Software’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $24.05 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $16.57 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019