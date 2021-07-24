County Bancorp (ICBK) Gets a Hold Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on County Bancorp (ICBK – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.34, close to its 52-week high of $35.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 54.8% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

County Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $37.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $35.82 and a one-year low of $17.04. Currently, County Bancorp has an average volume of 30.29K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.