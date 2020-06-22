County Bancorp (ICBK) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana maintained a Buy rating on County Bancorp (ICBK – Research Report) on June 17 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.2% and a 47.4% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on County Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.25.

County Bancorp’s market cap is currently $145.2M and has a P/E ratio of 21.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.03.

County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.