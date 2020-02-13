CoStar Group (CSGP) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on CoStar Group (CSGP – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $825.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $740.12, close to its 52-week high of $746.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 69.4% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, Sapiens International, and Euronet Worldwide.

CoStar Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $651.33, implying a -7.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $640.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CoStar Group’s market cap is currently $27.11B and has a P/E ratio of 87.17. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.22.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CSGP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CoStar Group, Inc. is engaged in the provision of information, analytics, and marketing services to the commercial real estate industry. Its integrated suite of online service offerings includes information about space available for lease, comparable sales information, tenant information, information about properties for sale, internet marketing services, analytical capabilities, information for client’s websites, information about industry professionals and their business relationships, data integration, and industry news. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment comprises of U.S. and Canada. The International segment includes of the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, and France. The company was founded by Andrew C. Florance and Michael R. Klein in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.