Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 34.3% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.50.

Based on Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.05 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.51 million.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The company focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors. Its product pipeline includes Adenosine A2A Receptor Antagonist CPI-444, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, Adenosine A2B Receptor Antagonist, ITK Inhibitor, and Myeloid Cell Suppression. The company was founded by Richard A. Miller, Peter A. Thompson, and Joseph J. Buggy on January 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.