Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wedbush and Mizuho Securities gave Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRVS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Corvus Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 35.1% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Cellectar Biosciences, and Corcept Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.33, a 98.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.88 and a one-year low of $1.01. Currently, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.98M.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The company focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors. Its product pipeline includes Adenosine A2A Receptor Antagonist CPI-444, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, Adenosine A2B Receptor Antagonist, ITK Inhibitor, and Myeloid Cell Suppression. The company was founded by Richard A. Miller, Peter A. Thompson, and Joseph J. Buggy on January 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.