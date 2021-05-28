Corvus Gold (KOR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Corvus Gold (KOR – Research Report), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 55.8% and a 75.9% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corvus Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.22.

Based on Corvus Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 28, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.97 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.64 million.

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.