Corus Entertainment (CJREF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige maintained a Buy rating on Corus Entertainment (CJREF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.35, close to its 52-week low of $1.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 53.2% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Thomson Reuters, Yellow Media, and WildBrain.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Corus Entertainment with a $5.76 average price target.

Corus Entertainment’s market cap is currently $284.7M and has a P/E ratio of 2.19. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.23.

Corus Entertainment, Inc. is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate.