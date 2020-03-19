March 19, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Corus Entertainment (CJREF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

By Ryan Adsit

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige maintained a Buy rating on Corus Entertainment (CJREFResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.35, close to its 52-week low of $1.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 53.2% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Thomson Reuters, Yellow Media, and WildBrain.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Corus Entertainment with a $5.76 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Corus Entertainment’s market cap is currently $284.7M and has a P/E ratio of 2.19. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.23.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Corus Entertainment, Inc. is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019