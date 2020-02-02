Corteva (CTVA) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Chris Parkinson maintained a Hold rating on Corteva (CTVA – Research Report) on January 30 and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkinson is ranked #2414 out of 5849 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corteva is a Hold with an average price target of $29.50, a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $29.00 price target.

Based on Corteva’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.98 billion and GAAP net loss of $21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.74 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $354 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CTVA in relation to earlier this year.

Corteva, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural products. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms.