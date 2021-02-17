Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD – Research Report), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.3% and a 77.0% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Tyler Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cornerstone Ondemand is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.00.

Cornerstone Ondemand’s market cap is currently $2.99B and has a P/E ratio of -94.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.50.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CSOD in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Adam Weiss, the CAO of CSOD bought 3,434 shares for a total of $30,494.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It is also involved in providing support packages; client success framework; technical consulting; and content, implementation, business consulting, and educational services. The company was founded by Adam L. Miller, Steven D. Seymour, and Perry A. Wallack on May 24, 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.