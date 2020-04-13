Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD – Research Report), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 58.8% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceridian HCM Holding, Tyler Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.

Cornerstone Ondemand has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.71.

The company has a one-year high of $64.45 and a one-year low of $22.22. Currently, Cornerstone Ondemand has an average volume of 943K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CSOD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Adam L. Miller, the CEO of CSOD bought 532,250 shares for a total of $3,464,948.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It is also involved in providing support packages; client success framework; technical consulting; and content, implementation, business consulting, and educational services. The company was founded by Adam L. Miller, Steven D. Seymour, and Perry A. Wallack on May 24, 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.