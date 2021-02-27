Cormark Securities Believes National Bank of Canada (Other OTC: NTIOF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Cormark from Cormark Securities upgraded National Bank of Canada (NTIOF – Research Report) to Buy, with a price target of C$86.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $63.03, close to its 52-week high of $65.97.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National Bank of Canada is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.11, representing a 9.1% upside. In a report issued on February 25, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$88.00 price target.

Based on National Bank of Canada’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2 billion and net profit of $490 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.9 billion and had a net profit of $590 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NTIOF in relation to earlier this year.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations. The Wealth Management segment focuses on the investment solutions, trust and lending services, and other wealth management solutions offered through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment includes banking and investment banking services and financial solutions for large and mid-size corporations, public sector organizations, and institutional investors. The USSF&I segment comprises specialty finance expertise activities of subsidiary ABA Bank, which offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses; and activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The Other segment encompasses treasury activities such as asset and liability management, liquidity management and funding operations, certain non-recurring items, and unallocated portion of corporate services. The company was founded on May 4, 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.