Copart (CPRT) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Copart (CPRT – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $143.00, close to its 52-week high of $149.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.4% and a 59.1% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, Wheels Up Experience, and PowerFleet.

Copart has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Copart’s market cap is currently $33.83B and has a P/E ratio of 41.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.05.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CPRT in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in July 2021, Matt Blunt, a Director at CPRT sold 20,000 shares for a total of $2,660,200.

