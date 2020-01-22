Cooper Co (COO) Receives a Buy from KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Matthew Mishan maintained a Buy rating on Cooper Co (COO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $380.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $364.98, close to its 52-week high of $365.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Mishan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 73.1% success rate. Mishan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Becton Dickinson, Avanos Medical, and Resmed.

Cooper Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $357.00, representing a -1.3% downside. In a report issued on January 16, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $388.00 price target.

Cooper Co’s market cap is currently $17.59B and has a P/E ratio of 38.42. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.85.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COO in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Michael Kalkstein, a Director at COO sold 9,500 shares for a total of $3,043,230.

The Cooper Cos, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It operates through the following business units: Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical. The Cooper Vision business unit brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to crafting quality lenses for contact lens wearers.