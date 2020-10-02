Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

In a report issued on September 28, Pablo Monsivais from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS – Research Report), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.55.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.92, an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Based on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.53 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.64 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.33 billion and had a net profit of $119 million.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It also provides cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto José Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.