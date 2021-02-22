Continental Resources (CLR) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, John Freeman from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Continental Resources (CLR – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.2% and a 38.1% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Northern Oil And Gas, and Black Stone Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Continental Resources is a Hold with an average price target of $20.88, a -4.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Northland Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Continental Resources’ market cap is currently $8.18B and has a P/E ratio of -13.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.32.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CLR in relation to earlier this year.

Continental Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its operations are focuses on the MT Bakken; Red River Unites; STACK; Arkoma Woodford; SCOOP; and Other. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.