Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF) Gets a Hold Rating from Independent Research

Independent Research analyst Sven Diermeier maintained a Hold rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF – Research Report) on April 2 and set a price target of EUR69.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.79, close to its 52-week low of $57.00.

Diermeier commented:

“FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus Independent Research hat das Kursziel fur Continental von 92 auf 69 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf “Halten” belassen. Er konne nicht ganz nachvollziehen, wieso der Automobilzulieferer trotz des zuruckgezogenen Ausblicks fur 2020 am Dividendenvorschlag festhalte, schrieb Analyst Sven Diermeier in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Trotzdem stehe Conti aus seiner Sicht finanziell und bilanziell besser da als andere Automobilzulieferer./ssc/bgf Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / 07:35 / MEZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / 08:40 / MEZ Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Diermeier is ranked #2251 out of 6213 analysts.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $86.44, representing a 33.4% upside. In a report issued on March 18, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR63.00 price target.

Based on Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.06 billion and GAAP net loss of $299 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.23 billion and had a net profit of $712 million.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other or Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics. The Powertrains segment integrates system solutions for the powertrains. The Interior segment provides information management for vehicles; and develops and produces communication, and network solutions. The Tires segment offers reduction of fuel consumption by minimizing rolling resistance. The ContiTech segment covers the development, manufacture, and market of products for the machine and plant engineering, mining, and automotive industry. The Other or Consolidation segment represents the centrally managed subsidiaries and affiliates including holding, financing, and insurance companies. The company was founded on October 8, 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.