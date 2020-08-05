Constellation Brands (STZ) Gets a Sell Rating from MKM Partners

MKM Partners analyst William Kirk maintained a Sell rating on Constellation Brands (STZ – Research Report) today and set a price target of $151.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $173.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.2% and a 40.8% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Craft Brewers Alliance, and Grocery Outlet Holding.

Constellation Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $202.06.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Constellation Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending May 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.96 billion and GAAP net loss of $178 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.1 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $245 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STZ in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Robert Sands, the COB of STZ sold 186,613 shares for a total of $33,644,983.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Constellation Brands, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points. The Corporate Operations and Other segment comprises of costs of executive management, corporate development, corporate finance, human resources, internal audit, investor relations, legal, public relations and information technology. The Canopy segment consists of canopy equity method Investments. The company was founded by Marvin Sands in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, NY.