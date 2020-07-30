Conmed (CNMD) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Michael Matson maintained a Hold rating on Conmed (CNMD – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $86.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 61.5% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Conmed is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $95.00.

Based on Conmed’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $214 million and net profit of $5.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $218 million and had a net profit of $1.02 million.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Its product lines also include orthopedic surgey and general surgery. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, NY.