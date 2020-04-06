Conifer Holdings (CNFR) Receives a Hold from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, Nicole Miller Regan from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Conifer Holdings (CNFR – Research Report), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Regan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 51.0% success rate. Regan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and The ONE Group Hospitality.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Conifer Holdings with a $3.50 average price target.

Based on Conifer Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $25.04 million and GAAP net loss of $3.03 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.05 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.78 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CNFR in relation to earlier this year.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.