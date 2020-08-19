Conifer Holdings (CNFR) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters maintained a Hold rating on Conifer Holdings (CNFR – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 70.2% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallmark Financial Services, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and American Financial Group.

The the analyst consensus on Conifer Holdings is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $4.60 and a one-year low of $2.00. Currently, Conifer Holdings has an average volume of 8,989.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CNFR in relation to earlier this year.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.