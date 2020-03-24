ConforMIS (CFMS) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on ConforMIS (CFMS – Research Report), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.63, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 43.9% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Obalon Therapeutics.

ConforMIS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00, implying a 222.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on ConforMIS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.43 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.87 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CFMS in relation to earlier this year.

ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.