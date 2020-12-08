December 8, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Concentrix (CNXC) Gets a Buy Rating from Seaport Global

By Jason Carr

Concentrix (CNXCResearch Report) received a Buy rating from Seaport Global analyst Seaport Global on November 3. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.14.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Concentrix with a $130.00 average price target, a 28.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Concentrix Corp is a technology-enabled company specialized in customer engagement and customer management. The company provides end-to-end solutions that facilitate communication between clients and their customers, provide analytics and process optimization, and support client-centric operations and back-office processing across the enterprise. The solutions are provided in four complementary areas: Customer Lifecycle Management; CX/UX Strategy and Design; Digital Transformation; and VOC and Analytics. Also, the company provides insurance solutions, marketing solutions, and automation solutions.

