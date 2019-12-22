Conagra Brands (CAG) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Conagra Brands (CAG – Research Report) on December 20 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.07, close to its 52-week high of $35.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 71.3% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Conagra Brands with a $34.91 average price target, a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.17 and a one-year low of $20.22. Currently, Conagra Brands has an average volume of 4.15M.

Conagra Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; Foodservice; and Pinnacle Foods. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.