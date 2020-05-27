Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) Gets a Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.56.

Comtech Telecommunications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00.

The company has a one-year high of $38.00 and a one-year low of $11.48. Currently, Comtech Telecommunications has an average volume of 347.8K.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers. The Government Solutions segment comprises mission-critical technologies and transmission technologies for large government end users, international customers, and domestic prime contractors. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.