comScore (SCOR) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham maintained a Buy rating on comScore (SCOR – Research Report), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.28, close to its 52-week low of $1.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 58.1% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nielsen Holdings, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on comScore is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00, representing a 123.9% upside. In a report issued on March 16, Aegis Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on comScore’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $21.39 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $27.2 million.

comScore, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.