Compass Point Remains a Buy on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

Compass Point analyst Laurie Havener maintained a Buy rating on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE – Research Report) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Havener is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 51.1% success rate. Havener covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Western New England Bancorp, and Capstar Financial Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for HarborOne Bancorp with a $12.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.20 and a one-year low of $6.45. Currently, HarborOne Bancorp has an average volume of 351.2K.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company which provides co-operative banking services through its subsidiary HarborOne Bank. It offers banking services to consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Brockton, MA.