Compass Point Reiterates Buy on Navient Shares, Sees 35% Upside For The Stock

In a research report published on Thursday, Compass Point analyst William Ryan reiterated a Buy rating on Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)with a price target of $11, which represents a potential upside of 35% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst William Ryan has a yearly average return of -12.2% and a 33.3% success rate. Ryan has a 20.8% average return when recommending NAVI, and is ranked #5991 out of 6830 analysts.

Out of the 9 analysts polled by TipRanks, 5 rate Navient Corporation stock a Buy, while 4 rate the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 41.4%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $11.50.