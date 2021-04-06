April 6, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Compass (COMP) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

By Austin Angelo

In a report issued on February 18, Julien Richer from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Compass (COMPResearch Report), with a price target of £1600.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.59.

Richer has an average return of 11.9% when recommending Compass.

According to TipRanks.com, Richer is ranked #3354 out of 7425 analysts.

Compass has an analyst consensus of Hold.

