Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) Gets a Hold Rating from Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst George Galliers maintained a Hold rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR124.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $130.20, close to its 52-week high of $134.00.

Galliers has an average return of 22.9% when recommending Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin.

According to TipRanks.com, Galliers is ranked #6701 out of 7196 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin with a $142.42 average price target.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin’s market cap is currently $23.22B and has a P/E ratio of 27.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.34.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.