CommVault Systems (CVLT) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Jack Andrews reiterated a Buy rating on CommVault Systems (CVLT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 64.1% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ServiceNow, and New Relic.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CommVault Systems with a $47.83 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $51.90 and a one-year low of $24.26. Currently, CommVault Systems has an average volume of 793.3K.

Commvault Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products include Complete back up and recovery, Hyperscale, Activate, and Orchestrate. IT also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.