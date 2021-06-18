Community Health (CYH) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut maintained a Buy rating on Community Health (CYH – Research Report) on May 28. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.45, close to its 52-week high of $17.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Tanquilut is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 57.1% success rate. Tanquilut covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aveanna Healthcare Holdings, Quest Diagnostics, and Hanger Orthopedic.

Community Health has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.20, a -14.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.04 and a one-year low of $2.68. Currently, Community Health has an average volume of 2.78M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CYH in relation to earlier this year.

Community Health Systems, Inc. engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.