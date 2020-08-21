Community Bank System (CBU) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report issued on July 27, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Community Bank System (CBU – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 59.3% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Business First Bancshares, and Univest Of Pennsylvania.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Community Bank System with a $62.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Community Bank System’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $145 million and net profit of $35.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $149 million and had a net profit of $45.02 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CBU in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in April 2020, Scott Allen Kingsley, the EVP & COO of CBU sold 9,503 shares for a total of $575,209.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Community Bank System, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal enterprises. This segment also provides treasury management solutions and payment processing services. The Employee Benefit Services segment provides employee benefit trust services, collective investment fund, fund administration, transfer agency, retirement plan and VEBA/HRA and health savings account plan administration services, actuarial services, and healthcare consulting services. The All Other segment comprises of wealth management services, including trust services provided by the personal trust unit, investment products and services provided by CISI and The Carta Group, and asset advisory services provided by Nottingham and insurance services, which includes include the offerings of personal and commercial property insurance and other risk management products and services provided by OneGroup. The company was founded on April 15, 1983 and is headquartered in DeWitt, NY.