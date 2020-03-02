Community Bancorp (CTBI) Receives a Hold from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Brendan Nosal maintained a Hold rating on Community Bancorp (CTBI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.68, close to its 52-week low of $37.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Nosal is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 37.8% success rate. Nosal covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Citizens Community Bancorp, First Business Financial, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Community Bancorp with a $42.00 average price target.

Community Bancorp’s market cap is currently $688.2M and has a P/E ratio of 10.64. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.12.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CTBI in relation to earlier this year.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Kentucky) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc. It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits; making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others; providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers; issuing letters of credit; renting safe deposit boxes; and providing funds transfer services. The company was founded on August 12, 1980 and is headquartered in Pikeville, KY.