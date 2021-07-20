Commerzbank Downgrades Muenchener Rueckversicherungs (MURGY) to Hold

Muenchener Rueckversicherungs (MURGY – Research Report) received a Hold rating from Commerzbank analyst Commerzbank yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.62.

Muenchener Rueckversicherungs has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Muenchener Rueckversicherungs’ market cap is currently $35.89B and has a P/E ratio of 20.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.26.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The ERGO Life and Health Germany segment offers German life and health direct insurance business, and global travel insurance business. The EGRO Property-Casualty Germany segment covers German property-casualty insurance business, excluding direct business. The ERGO International segment focuses on primary insurance business outside Germany. The company was founded by Carl von Thieme on April 3, 1880 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.