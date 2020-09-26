Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

Commerzbank AG (CRZBY – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a EUR7.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Christoffer Adams on September 25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.8% and a 41.3% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Banca Mediolanum SpA, and Erste Group Bank AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Commerzbank AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.14.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Commerzbank AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.38 billion and net profit of $220 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.13 billion and had a net profit of $279 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Commerzbank operates primarily in Europe. Germany, the group’s home country, contributes about 70% to total income. The bank operates two business segments: private and small-business customers as well as corporate clients. In its private and small-business segment, the group runs its branch business, a mobile bank with a focus on the Polish market, an online broker, and an asset manager for physical assets. Its corporate client business provides cash management and trade finance solutions to small and medium-size enterprises and large corporates.